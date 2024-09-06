EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Successful completion of preset purchase plan for the of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan

Successful completion of preset purchase plan for the acquisition of Northern Data Group shares by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan





Acquisition of further 91,719 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of approx. EUR

2.54

million by CEO Aroosh Thillainathan via his family office ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH in the period from 2 September 2024 to 4 September 2024





In total, acquisition of 370,500 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of approx. EUR

10

million (including fees) in the period from 16 August 2024 to the completion of the standing order on 4 September 2024



The CEO's stake in Northern Data Group thereby increased to 4,959,067 shares, corresponding to approx. 7.72% of the share capital after full implementation of the current capital increase



Frankfurt/Main – 6 September 2024 – Northern Data AG ('Northern Data Group'; Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2 , ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 ) today announces the successful completion and the results of its CEO Aroosh Thillainathan's preset share purchase plan. As announced on 15 August 2024, Mr.

Thillainathan placed an irrevocable standing order via its 100% owned family office ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH with a broker to acquire shares in Northern Data Group for a total of up to EUR

10 million in the period from 16 August 2024 to 15 October 2024 (inclusive) at the latest. During the period from 2

September 2024 to 4 September 2024 (inclusive), the broker purchased a total of 91,719 Northern Data shares for a total purchase price of approx. EUR

2.54

million. The average purchase price amounted to approx. EUR

27.68 per share. The highest price paid in that period was EUR

28.50 per share and the lowest price paid was EUR

26.65 per share. In total, 370,500 shares have been acquired under the standing order from 16 August 2024 until its completion on 4 September 2024 at a total purchase price of EUR 9,998,461.83 (including fees). The average purchase price amounted to approx. EUR 26.85 per share. The highest price paid under the standing order was EUR 29.55 per share and the lowest price paid was EUR 22.95 per share. Mr.

Thillainathan's current (direct and indirect) stake in Northern Data Group, including the shares acquired through the broker in the aforementioned period, amounts to 4,959,067 shares, corresponding to approx. 7.72% of the Company's share capital of EUR 64,196,677.00 after the full implementation of both tranches of the 20% capital increase resolved on 15 July 2024 (the“Capital Increase”). This includes 764,761 new shares already issued to ART Management in mid-August 2024 following the registration of the implementation of the first tranche of the Capital Increase in the commercial register of Northern Data Group. As a result of the implementation of this first tranche of the capital increase, Northern Data Group's share capital has now increased to EUR

59,799,409.00. Northern Data Group assumes that the implementation of the second tranche of the Capital Increase, in which ART Management has subscribed for and will receive further 174,121 new shares, will be registered in Northern Data Group's commercial register, and thus become effective, shortly. With the registration of the full implementation of the second tranche of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital of Northern Data Group will increase further to EUR 64,196,677.00. At the same time, this will increase the number of shares held by ART Management by a further 174,121 to 5,133,188 shares and its percentage shareholding in Northern Data Group by a further 0.27% to approx. 8.0%.



About Northern Data Group: Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of specialized High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services and energy.



Investor Relations: Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail: ...

Telephone: +49 171 557 6989

