420 With CNW - Home Depot Internal Memo Indicates Company Will Stop Employee Marijuana Tests
Date
9/6/2024 11:15:47 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
One of the largest employers in the United States, Home Depot, is rewriting its rules regarding
employee drug testing . A recent document states that the corporation is discontinuing pre-employment substance testing for the majority of its personnel and will no longer include marijuana in its substance-screening panels.
The revised policies will go into effect on Sept. 1, 2024, as stated in a message from human resources distributed this week. According to the memo, cannabis will no...
Read More>>
About CNW420
CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
[email protected]
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN06092024000224011066ID1108646617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.