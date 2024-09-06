Eco Water Restoration Proudly Sponsors The 2024 Northwest Ukrainian International Festival

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Water Restoration is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the 2024 Northwest Ukrainian International Festival, taking place on Saturday, September 7th, 2024, from 10 AM to 8 PM PDT. This exciting event will be held in Bellevue, Washington, celebrating the richness of Ukrainian culture, traditions, and heritage. Organized by the Ukrainian Society of Washington State, the festival serves as a gathering point for people of all backgrounds to experience the vibrant traditions of Ukraine through music, dance, art, and food.

At the festival, attendees will be treated to traditional Ukrainian folk music, performed by talented musicians, and lively dance performances from groups representing various regions of Ukraine. Artisans will showcase traditional crafts, and an authentic Ukrainian food market will allow festival-goers to taste dishes such as borscht, pierogies, and holubtsi. There will also be family-friendly activities, ensuring an enriching experience for everyone.

Eco Water Restoration is proud to support this cultural event, as it aligns with our mission of community involvement and cultural appreciation. As a local business serving King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties, we understand the importance of embracing and celebrating diverse cultures. The Ukrainian community has been an integral part of the Pacific Northwest, and we are honored to contribute to preserving and sharing their rich traditions. Our sponsorship of the festival is part of our ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, and we have supported many similar cultural festivals and events in the region.

At Eco Water Restoration, we specialize in essential services that protect homes and businesses from water-related disasters. Our services include water damage restoration, flood damage restoration, storm damage restoration, and mold removal and remediation. Our IICRC-certified technicians use advanced equipment to ensure fast and effective restoration, helping families recover after emergencies like flooding, storms, or mold infestations.

Join us at the 2024 Northwest Ukrainian International Festival for a day of culture, community, and connection. Stop by our booth to learn more about our services and how we can help restore your property after any water-related disaster. So Let Go and Let ECO!

