GOAT Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's Film Sees Dip, Mints Only ₹24.75 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After a robust opening, Venkat Prabhu's action thriller GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), starring“Thalapathy” Vijay in dual roles, has experienced a significant decline in collections, dropped to ₹24.75 crore.

The film's second-day earnings are projected to be considerably lower than its opening-day earnings of ₹44 crore, marking a 43.75% decline. In total, the has accumulated ₹68.75 crore.

As reported by Sacnilk, on Friday, GOAT recorded an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 60.38%.



The occupancy for Day 2 in Tamil (2D) theatres was as follows:

Morning Shows: 45.99%

Afternoon Shows: 55.14%

Evening Shows: 66.06%

Night Shows: 74.32%

Here's a summary of the occupancy rates for GOAT on its second day across various regions:

Chennai: 88.75%

Bengaluru: 34.25%

Madurai: 63.75%

Coimbatore: 79.75%

Pondicherry: 93.75%

Salem: 67.25%

Vellore: 67.50%

Dindigul: 91.25%

Kochi: 22.00%

Trichy: 94.50%

Trivandrum: 27.00%

Mumbai: 24.75%

National Capital Region (NCR): 10.00%

Thalapathy Vijay has captivated fans with his dynamic performance in the trailer for his upcoming film GOAT. In the trailer, Vijay is showcased as a field agent and spy with an impressive record of over 65 successful missions. It also offers a peek at his dual role, portraying both a father and a son.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh of AGS Entertainment, GOAT is anticipated to be a period science fiction film. The film features a star-studded cast, including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj, who will play key roles as both allies and adversaries.

Vijay's previous film was the successful action drama Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.



