248 Cleared For Phase 2 Of Polls In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Nomination papers of 62 candidates out of 310 were rejected on Friday during the scrutiny for 26 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly which are going to in the second phase, officials said.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is Monday, while polling for these seats will be held on September 25.

Prominent among those in the fray for these seats are National leader Omar Abdullah who is contesting from two seats, Pradesh Committee chief Tariq Hamid Karra, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and jailed separatist leader Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati.

Barkati is also contesting from two seats, including Ganderbal constituency where he is up against Abdullah.

According to officials, Ganderbal had the highest number of rejections with nine nomination papers failing in the scrutiny. It was followed by Khansahib where six papers were found invalid, while candidature of five persons each was rejected in Beerwah and Hazratbal segments.

The seats going to polls in the second phase are Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Poonch Haveli and Mendhar.

As many as 310 candidates had filed their nomination papers across 26 assembly constituencies spread over six districts of Jammu and Kashmir where voting will be held in the second phase of the three-phase elections.