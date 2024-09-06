Scorpion Outdoors Announces Global Expansion And Launch Of Telson Optics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company sets new standards in precision and value, advancing its product line with innovative optics and expanding its international presence









Scorpion Outdoors sets new standards in precision and value.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpion Outdoors proudly announces its ongoing expansion and the introduction of its premium brand, Telson Optics, marking a significant milestone in the company's 15+ year history. Established as a trusted name in the outdoor and shooting industry, Scorpion Outdoors has embarked on an ambitious journey to enhance its product offerings and reach a global audience.

Under the new ownership three years ago, Scorpion Outdoors has redefined its mission by addressing a critical gap in the market: the need for high-quality shooting and outdoor products at reasonable prices. This shift was driven by the new owners' personal experiences as avid shooters and industry insiders, who recognized the potential to enrich the market while maintaining affordability.

The newly launched Telson Optics line embodies the company's commitment to excellence and value. Named after the scientific term for a scorpion's stinger, Telson Optics products, including premium rifle scopes , combine German engineering with Japanese craftsmanship and North American design, ensuring superior quality and performance. The optics range includes various innovative features, tailored to meet the rigorous demands of both amateur and professional users.

Scorpion Outdoors stands out in the industry not only for its products but also for its customer-focused approach. The company offers a lifetime "sting-free" warranty, promising comprehensive coverage and support for all its products. This commitment extends to ensuring quick and efficient service, with a guarantee that warranty issues will be resolved within 30 days, a stark contrast to the industry standard.

As part of its expansion strategy, Scorpion Outdoors is actively establishing its presence in the United States and South Africa, with plans to enter the Australian and European markets soon. Each country will host a dedicated warranty department, emphasizing the company's dedication to local support and fast service.

The expansion also reflects Scorpion Outdoors' broader goal to foster and support the shooting community worldwide. The company aims to introduce more people to shooting sports, thereby strengthening the industry's foundation and countering the challenges it faces, particularly in North America.

Looking ahead, Scorpion Outdoors is excited about its upcoming product launches, which include a target / competition optics, a hunting lineup available in MOA and MRAD formats, and a competition-grade tripod. Additionally, the company will continue to innovate with its Range Dial Shoot system, a unique feature that has been well-received in Canada and is poised for introduction in the U.S. and South African market.

With a clear vision for the next three years, including a debut at the Shot Show 2025 in the United States, Scorpion Outdoors is poised to make a significant impact on the global stage, demonstrating its commitment to quality, innovation, and community support in the shooting industry.

Contact

Brandon Schriemer

+1 866-225-6774

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at