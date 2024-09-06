Brain Buddy AI Partners With Learn Look Locate To Expand Global Breast Cancer Awareness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Buddy AI, a leader in AI-driven marketing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), proudly announces its collaboration with Learn Look Locate (LLL), a pioneering in global breast cancer education. This strategic partnership aims to enhance Learn Look Locate's international visibility, promoting its vital resources and empowering individuals with critical breast cancer education.

Brain Buddy AI: Driving Success with AI Integration

Brain Buddy AI is at the forefront of AI Innovation, integrating advanced, research-driven strategies into its services to help clients thrive. By leveraging AI assistants and data-driven techniques, Brain Buddy AI consistently delivers superior marketing products and services to its clients, optimizing their digital presence and efficiency.

"We are thrilled to partner with Learn Look Locate and support their mission of spreading life-saving breast cancer education globally. Through our AI-driven marketing strategies, we aim to amplify their important message and connect them with a wider audience," said Jayson Munday, Founder of Brain Buddy AI.

Learn Look Locate: Empowering Individuals with Breast Cancer Education

Founded in 2018, Learn Look Locate serves as a global hub for the latest advancements in breast cancer technology, research, and treatment. The platform is dedicated to educating and connecting individuals, providing them with the knowledge and support necessary to navigate their breast cancer journey. Through this collaboration, Brain Buddy AI will help expand LLL's reach, ensuring its resources and community support are accessible to a global audience.

About Learn Look Locate

Learn Look Locate is a comprehensive platform dedicated to global breast cancer education. With a mission to provide the latest information on breast health, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship, LLL is making a profound impact in the fight against breast cancer. The platform connects individuals worldwide with expert knowledge, survivor stories, and ongoing support.

Connect with Learn Look Locate on social media @learnlooklocate and visit for more information.

Media Contact Brain Buddy AI:

Cameron Winslow

Marketing Director, Brain Buddy AI

[email protected]



Media Contact Learn Look Locate:

Cynthia Jordan

Founder and CEO

LEARN LOOK LOCATE

[email protected]



407-592-4474

