(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC) on behalf of Acadia stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Acadia has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On Sunday, September 1, 2024, The New York Times published an article entitled“How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients.” This article stated that“Acadia Healthcare is one of America's largest chains of psychiatric hospitals. Since the pandemic exacerbated a national mental health crisis, the company's revenue has soared. [. . .] But a New York Times investigation found that some of that success was built on a disturbing practice: Acadia has lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary. In at least 12 of the 19 states where Acadia operates psychiatric hospitals, dozens of patients, employees and police officers have alerted the authorities that the company was detaining people in ways that violated the law, according to records reviewed by The Times. In some cases, judges have intervenes to force Acadia to release patients.”

On this news, the price of Acadia Healthcare stock fell by 4.5% on September 3, 2024.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

