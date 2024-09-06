California Reocvery Center Opens New Behavioral Health Facility And Secures Place On 2024 Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

California Recovery Center Behavioral facility ribbon cutting led by CRC's leadership team

California Recovery Center (CRC) celebrates new behavioral health facility and joins the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California Recovery Center (CRC), a state-licensed and nationally accredited dual-diagnosis addiction center in Northern California, proudly announces the recent opening of its new behavioral health facility last August 19, 2024, further expanding its services to meet growing community needs. The center also celebrates its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the nation's fastest-growing private companies.Continued Growth in a Changing LandscapeCRC's inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list reflects its 3-year growth of over 500%, a testament to the organization's dedication to addressing the escalating need for mental health and substance abuse treatment. The demand for these services has increased in recent years, driven by the rapid changes in society, economy and the environment. CRC has broadened its reach from the original inpatient and outpatient detox programs to now offering specialization in intensive outpatient programs and behavioral health services through its new facility.Will Mentesh, Founder and CEO of California Recovery Center, stated“being a part of the 2024 Inc. 5000 list is an honor that reflects the hard work and commitment of the entire CRC team.”A New Chapter in Behavioral Health CareCRC's new behavioral health facility marks a significant expansion of the organization's treatment services. The company now specializes in treating a range of behavioral health conditions, including anxiety, depression, trauma, and other co-occurring disorders. This extension supports CRC's substance abuse programs and strengthens its ability to provide holistic, individualized, and evidence-based care.About California Recovery CenterCalifornia Recovery Center, founded in 2018, provides evidence-based substance abuse and mental health treatment services in Northern California. CRC's programs offer comprehensive care, including detox, residential treatment, outpatient services, and specialized behavioral health programs. Its dedicated team provides 2:1 client-to-staff ratio, ensuring individualized care and personalized treatment planning. CRC's mission is to create a supportive environment where individuals can recover with dignity and long-term success.CRC does not discriminate based on race, color, creed, gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status. For more information or to determine if CRC's services are right for you, visit or call (916) 894-8477.About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 ListInc. Is a premier business media brand known for its authoritative coverage of entrepreneurship, innovation, and growth. The Inc. 5000 list is its annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, recognizing businesses across various industries that demonstrate exceptional growth and success. This prestigious list highlights companies driving the American economy forward, offering them increased credibility, visibility, and networking opportunities.

