Nine Corboy & Demetrio Lawyers Selected To 2025 Edition Of The Best Lawyers In America®
CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio is pleased to announce that nine of its partners have been included in the 2025 edition of
The Best Lawyers in America®.
Corboy & Demetrio Co-founder Thomas A. Demetrio has been included in every edition of Best Lawyers since 1987.
"For more than 40 years, the rigorous methodology of Best Lawyers has ensured the integrity and esteem of our legal recognitions," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer.
Corboy & Demetrio would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to 2025
The Best Lawyers in America
list:
Thomas A. Demetrio - Aviation Law, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 1987.)
Philip Corboy, Jr.
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2006.)
Michael D. Ditore - Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2023.)
William T. Gibbs - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2022.)
Daniel S. Kirschner - Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2019.)
Michelle M. Kohut
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants (Recognized since 2020.)
Kenneth T. Lumb - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2019.)
Francis Patrick Murphy - Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2020.)
Edward G. Willer
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Recognized since 2022.)
In 2024, Bill Gibbs was also selected as a "Lawyer of the Year" in the area of Mass Torts/Class Actions – Plaintiffs.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers
has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. For the 2025 edition of
The Best Lawyers in America®, more than 23 million votes were analyzed in making final selections.
About Corboy & Demetrio
Corboy & Demetrio
is one of the nation's premier law firms, representing individuals and their families in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. Our
Chicago
personal injury lawyers
are renowned for their achievements in the courtroom and contributions to the community. Putting clients first has resulted in unparalleled and exceptional success - more than
$4 billion
in settlements and verdicts, of which nearly 600 were in excess of
$1 million. To speak with
Thomas Demetrio ,
Philip Corboy, Jr. , or another one of our
attorneys, please call us at 312-346-3191 or email us at
[email protected] . We are available 24/7. For more information about our practice, go to
.
Media Contact:
Helen Lucaitis, Esq., CMO, Corboy & Demetrio, 312-550-2077;
[email protected]
SOURCE Corboy & Demetrio
