Palantir Technologies, Dell Technologies, And Erie Indemnity Set To Join S&P 500 Others To Join S&P Midcap 400 And S&P Smallcap 600


9/6/2024 7:00:54 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
S&P Dow Jonesindices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 23, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR ), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL ), and S&P MidCap 400 constituent Erie Indemnity Co. (NASD:ERIE) will replace American Airlines Group Inc. (NASD:AAL), Etsy Inc. (NASD:ETSY) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO ) in the S&P 500, respectively. American Airline Group will replace TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA ) in the S&P MidCap 400, and TEGNA will replace Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI ) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Etsy will replace Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT ) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Bio-Rad Laboratories will replace Erie Indemnity in the S&P MidCap 400.
  • CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH ), Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL ), Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN ), Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASD: HLNE), Viper Energy Inc. (NASD: VNOM) and S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Fabrinet (NYSE: FN ) will replace MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP ), Progyny Inc. (NASD: PGNY), Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT ), Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF ), Helen of Troy Ltd (NASD: HELE) and Ziff Davis Inc. (NASD: ZD) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. MP Materials, Progyny, Adient, Wolfspeed, Helen of Troy, and Ziff Davis will replace Calavo Growers Inc. (NASD: CVGW), Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB ), Mercer International Inc. (NASD: MERC), Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP ), 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD ), and Fabrinet in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
  • Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. (NYSE: ZWS ), Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU ), TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: TGTX), Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP ), CSW Industrials Inc. (NASD: CSWI), ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASD: ADMA), and Impinj Inc. (NASD:PI) will replace Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (NYSE: CHCT ), Varex Imaging Corp. (NASD: VREX), Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN ), Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS ), AMC Networks Inc. (NASD: AMCX), Olympic Steel Inc.(NASD: ZEUS) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASD: RILY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS
Sector

23-Sep-24

S&P 500

Addition

Palantir Technologies

PLTR

Information Technology

23-Sep-24

S&P 500

Addition

Dell Technologies

DELL

Information Technology

23-Sep-24

S&P 500

Addition

Erie Indemnity

ERIE

Financials

23-Sep-24

S&P 500

Deletion

American Airlines Group

AAL

Industrials

23-Sep-24

S&P 500

Deletion

Etsy

ETSY

Consumer Discretionary

23-Sep-24

S&P 500

Deletion

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BIO

Health Care

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BIO

Health Care

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

CNH Industrial

CNH

Industrials

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Western Alliance Bancorp

WAL

Financials

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Parsons

PSN

Industrials

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Hamilton Lane

HLNE

Financials

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Viper Energy

VNOM

Energy

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Fabrinet

FN

Information Technology

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

American Airlines Group

AAL

Industrials

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Erie Indemnity

ERIE

Financials

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

MP Materials

MP

Materials

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Progyny

PGNY

Health Care

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Adient

ADNT

Consumer Discretionary

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Wolfspeed

WOLF

Information Technology

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Helen of Troy

HELE

Consumer Discretionary

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Ziff Davis

ZD

Communication Services

23-Sep-24

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

TEGNA

TGNA

Communication Services

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

TEGNA

TGNA

Communication Services

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Etsy

ETSY

Consumer Discretionary

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Ziff Davis

ZD

Communication Services

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

MP Materials

MP

Materials

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Progyny

PGNY

Health Care

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Adient

ADNT

Consumer Discretionary

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Wolfspeed

WOLF

Information Technology

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Helen of Troy

HELE

Consumer Discretionary

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

ZWS

Industrials

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Clear Secure

YOU

Information Technology

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

TG Therapeutics

TGTX

Health Care

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

Health Care

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

CSW Industrials

CSWI

Industrials

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ADMA Biologics

ADMA

Health Care

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Impinj

PI

Information Technology

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Designer Brands

DBI

Consumer Discretionary

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Haverty Furniture

HVT

Consumer Discretionary

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Fabrinet

FN

Information Technology

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Calavo Growers

CVGW

Consumer Staples

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Enhabit

EHAB

Health Care

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Mercer Intl

MERC

Materials

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Compass Minerals Intl

CMP

Materials

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

3D Systems

DDD

Industrials

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Community Healthcare Trust

CHCT

Real Estate

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Varex Imaging

VREX

Health Care

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Dine Brands Global

DIN

Consumer Discretionary

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

NU Skin Enterprises

NUS

Consumer Staples

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

AMC Networks

AMCX

Communication Services

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Olympic Steel

ZEUS

Materials

23-Sep-24

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

B. Riley Financial

RILY

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

PR Newswire

