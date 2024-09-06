Palantir Technologies, Dell Technologies, And Erie Indemnity Set To Join S&P 500 Others To Join S&P Midcap 400 And S&P Smallcap 600
S&P Dow Jones indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 23, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR ), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL ), and S&P MidCap 400 constituent Erie Indemnity Co. (NASD:ERIE) will replace American Airlines Group Inc. (NASD:AAL), Etsy Inc. (NASD:ETSY) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO ) in the S&P 500, respectively. American Airline Group will replace TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA ) in the S&P MidCap 400, and TEGNA will replace Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI ) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Etsy will replace Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT ) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Bio-Rad Laboratories will replace Erie Indemnity in the S&P MidCap 400.
CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH ), Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL ), Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN ), Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASD: HLNE), Viper Energy Inc. (NASD: VNOM) and S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Fabrinet (NYSE: FN ) will replace MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP ), Progyny Inc. (NASD: PGNY), Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT ), Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF ), Helen of Troy Ltd (NASD: HELE) and Ziff Davis Inc. (NASD: ZD) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. MP Materials, Progyny, Adient, Wolfspeed, Helen of Troy, and Ziff Davis will replace Calavo Growers Inc. (NASD: CVGW), Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB ), Mercer International Inc. (NASD: MERC), Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP ), 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD ), and Fabrinet in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. (NYSE: ZWS ), Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU ), TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: TGTX), Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP ), CSW Industrials Inc. (NASD: CSWI), ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASD: ADMA), and Impinj Inc. (NASD:PI) will replace Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (NYSE: CHCT ), Varex Imaging Corp. (NASD: VREX), Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN ), Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS ), AMC Networks Inc. (NASD: AMCX), Olympic Steel Inc.(NASD: ZEUS) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASD: RILY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS
Sector
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Palantir Technologies
|
PLTR
|
Information Technology
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Dell Technologies
|
DELL
|
Information Technology
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Erie Indemnity
|
ERIE
|
Financials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
American Airlines Group
|
AAL
|
Industrials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Etsy
|
ETSY
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Bio-Rad Laboratories
|
BIO
|
Health Care
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Bio-Rad Laboratories
|
BIO
|
Health Care
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
CNH Industrial
|
CNH
|
Industrials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Western Alliance Bancorp
|
WAL
|
Financials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Parsons
|
PSN
|
Industrials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Hamilton Lane
|
HLNE
|
Financials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Viper Energy
|
VNOM
|
Energy
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Fabrinet
|
FN
|
Information Technology
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
American Airlines Group
|
AAL
|
Industrials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Erie Indemnity
|
ERIE
|
Financials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
MP Materials
|
MP
|
Materials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Progyny
|
PGNY
|
Health Care
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Adient
|
ADNT
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Wolfspeed
|
WOLF
|
Information Technology
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Helen of Troy
|
HELE
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Ziff Davis
|
ZD
|
Communication Services
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
TEGNA
|
TGNA
|
Communication Services
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
TEGNA
|
TGNA
|
Communication Services
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Etsy
|
ETSY
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Ziff Davis
|
ZD
|
Communication Services
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
MP Materials
|
MP
|
Materials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Progyny
|
PGNY
|
Health Care
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Adient
|
ADNT
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Wolfspeed
|
WOLF
|
Information Technology
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Helen of Troy
|
HELE
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
|
ZWS
|
Industrials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Clear Secure
|
YOU
|
Information Technology
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
TG Therapeutics
|
TGTX
|
Health Care
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Inspire Medical Systems
|
INSP
|
Health Care
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
CSW Industrials
|
CSWI
|
Industrials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
ADMA Biologics
|
ADMA
|
Health Care
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Impinj
|
PI
|
Information Technology
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Designer Brands
|
DBI
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Haverty Furniture
|
HVT
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Fabrinet
|
FN
|
Information Technology
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Calavo Growers
|
CVGW
|
Consumer Staples
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Enhabit
|
EHAB
|
Health Care
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Mercer Intl
|
MERC
|
Materials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Compass Minerals Intl
|
CMP
|
Materials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
3D Systems
|
DDD
|
Industrials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Community Healthcare Trust
|
CHCT
|
Real Estate
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Varex Imaging
|
VREX
|
Health Care
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Dine Brands Global
|
DIN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
NU Skin Enterprises
|
NUS
|
Consumer Staples
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
AMC Networks
|
AMCX
|
Communication Services
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Olympic Steel
|
ZEUS
|
Materials
|
23-Sep-24
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
B. Riley Financial
|
RILY
|
Financials
