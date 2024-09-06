Venezuela Enhances Military Readiness With Comprehensive Naval And Air Exercises

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Between September 1-10, 2024, Venezuela's military conducted the Inter-Squadron I-24 exercise, aiming to sharpen its offensive military skills through intensive naval and air operations.



The exercise involved key units from both the Navy and Air Force, performing a range of operations including amphibious landings, missile launches, and aerial maneuvers.



The exercise featured advanced naval vessels, including the AB Guaiquerí (PO-11) and AB Yekuana (PO-13) from the Guaiquerí/Avante 2200 class. Also participating was the tank landing ship AB Los Llanos (T-64).



The Coast Guard was represented by the AB Commander Eterno Hugo Chávez (GC-24), which is crucial for coastal defense.



An assault helicopter, Bell 412EP, supported aerial operations, emphasizing the integration of air and sea capabilities.







The exercise featured live-fire drills using state-of-the-art weaponry, including the Leonardo Super Rapid 76 mm naval gun and CM-90 anti-ship missiles .



This demonstrated an emphasis on precision and power in defending Venezuela's maritime interests. Such drills not only test the efficacy of the weapons but also the coordination among different military branches.



Admiral José Hernández Abchi highlighted that these maneuvers demonstrated the military's ability to execute complex operations.



They showcased the military's effectiveness across different terrains and scenarios. This underscores the strategic importance of readiness and the ability to operate cohesively under challenging conditions.



This aligns with Venezuela 's broader defense strategy to ensure it can safeguard its sovereignty and respond adeptly to any threats.



This initiative is more than just a routine military exercise. It shows Venezuela's dedication to a strong and responsive military in a region with diverse security challenges.



The Inter-Squadron I-24 is a testament to Venezuela's proactive stance in fortifying its military capabilities. It reflects their commitment to rigorous training and interoperability between their naval and air forces.

