Fabular Holidays Launches B2B Travel Platform For Industry Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOUIS, MAURITIUS, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fabular Holidays is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its B2B platform, which will go live on September 30, 2024. The is designed to cater to travel agencies, tour operators, and other businesses within the industry, offering a seamless, real-time booking experience that simplifies the process of accessing flight, hotel, and car rental availabilities.



At its core, the Fabular Holidays platform represents a significant enhancement for travel professionals, offering a comprehensive set of features that go beyond traditional travel booking systems. It includes a fully integrated booking engine, inventory management tools, and real-time access to a broad array of travel services. With this launch, Fabular Holidays aims to streamline operations for its clients by integrating suppliers, providing customizable travel packages, and improving customer relationship management tools.



Additionally, the platform will also highlight the dual capabilities of Fabular Holidays as both a Destination Management Company (DMC) and a tour operator in Mauritius , an offering that sets them apart in the competitive travel market. Most platforms in the sector do not offer this dual service, which allows Fabular Holidays to provide a more comprehensive travel solution. The launch marks the next phase of their growth and commitment to providing exceptional services within the tourism industry.



"Our platform is a game-changer for travel professionals,” says Sailesh Tupsy, Director and Co-founder of Fabular Holidays.“We wanted to create a one-stop solution that allows travel agencies and tour operators to focus on delivering exceptional experiences for their customers, while we take care of the complex logistics behind the scenes. We're proud to offer something that enhances efficiency, flexibility, and profitability for our partners."



Founded in 2022 and acquired by its current management in April 2023, Fabular Holidays has swiftly become a key player in the travel and tourism industry. With over 20 years of experience in the field, Sailesh Tupsy and his team bring a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of travel technology innovation.



About Fabular Holidays



Fabular Holidays is a travel service provider based in Mauritius, offering a wide range of travel solutions, including destination management services, tour operations, and B2B booking solutions. Since its acquisition in April 2023, the company has focused on delivering high-quality, customized travel packages to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With a commitment to excellence, Fabular Holidays continues to innovate within the industry by leveraging technology and deep industry knowledge to provide unparalleled service to travel professionals worldwide.



