Healing Beyond Headlines: Addressing The Lingering Trauma Of Gun Violence

Jill McMahon, Gun Violence Survivor and Licensed Professional Counselor, Explores Trauma and Recovery in New Book,“Bulletproof”

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On any given day, stories of gun-related violence and tragedy fill our newsfeeds. While the immediate shock and outrage take over political discourse, beyond those headlines, countless individuals and families grapple with the lingering trauma of such incidents.

In many cases, survivors, caregivers, friends, and family members are left to navigate the process of healing without the necessary resources to address the underlying psychological impact of such events, which the Kaiser Family Foundation has found affected 54 percent of the U.S. population in 2023.

Jill McMahon , a licensed professional counselor and gun violence survivor, says those victims and families need to be given better tools to not just cope with, but triumph over, the trauma they've experienced.

“Conversations about surviving gun violence and traumatic loss should not solely focus on political debates about firearm rights or ownership,” McMahon says.“That approach fails to validate the experiences of those who have lived through trauma and create a greater understanding for those who haven't. What's missing from the current conversation are effective and accessible approaches that provide a compassionate and practical path to healing for survivors, caregivers, and clinicians alike.”

A sought-after voice in her field and an expert on navigating traumatic loss, McMahon released her groundbreaking new book, Bulletproof : Healing After Gun Violence & Trauma; A Guide for Survivors, Caregivers, and Clinicians, on September 3rd. By combining powerful survivor stories, including her own, with practical, modality-driven guidance for counseling and social work programs, McMahon offers a vital resource in the fight against the mental health impacts of gun violence.

In Bulletproof, McMahon:

● Explains how gun violence, suicide loss, and sudden trauma affect both mind and body in clear, understandable terms.

● Offers specific practices and approaches that survivors have successfully used to heal from their trauma.

● Serves as an essential training guide for mental health professionals, offering best practices for working with the growing population of gun violence survivors.

● Focuses on instilling hope and demonstrating the strength survivors possess to reclaim their lives.

With gun violence incidents showing no signs of slowing down, resources like Bulletproof are more relevant than ever. McMahon's stance is clear: the focus must shift to healing the profound wounds left by these events. Her book is not solely for academics or clinicians. It's a heartfelt conversation with survivors and caregivers, offering them the tools and hope they need to reclaim their lives.

“Gun violence affects communities in profound and lasting ways,” McMahon notes.“My goal with Bulletproof is to provide survivors, caregivers, and clinicians with the tools they need to navigate the aftermath of these traumatic events. Healing is possible, and there is hope.”

For more information on Jill McMahon's work and her upcoming book Bulletproof: Healing After Gun Violence & Trauma; A Guide for Survivors, Caregivers, and Clinicians, visit

