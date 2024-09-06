Innovator Etfs Announces Closure Of Hedged TSLA Strategy ETF

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management , LLC (Innovator), pioneer and provider of the largest lineup of Defined Outcome ETFsTM, today announced its intention to close its Hedged TSLA Strategy (TSLH ). Trading in the ETF will be halted at the close of business on October 1st, 2024 and the fund will be liquidated effective as of the close of business on October 4, 2024.



The closing of the ETF coincides with the end of its outcome period. may sell their ETF shares at any point during trading hours prior to the close on October 1st. If investors do not sell their shares before trading is halted, the shares will be automatically redeemed. After shares are redeemed, shareholders will receive cash equal to the amount of the October 4th net asset value (NAV) of their shares. Payment will be made in the form of a liquidating distribution that is electronically credited to shareholders' brokerage or other applicable financial-intermediary accounts. Shareholders generally will recognize a capital gain or loss on any redemption. The Fund may pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to or along with any redemption payment.

Assets under management in TSLH were $551,000 as of September 5.

Media Contact

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler

(646) 808-3647 / (949) 269-2535

... / ...

The Fund has characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see“Investor Suitability” in the prospectus.

Investing involves risks. Loss of principal is possible. The Fund faces numerous market trading risks, including active markets risk, authorized participation concentration risk, buffered loss risk, cap change risk, capped upside return risk, correlation risk, liquidity risk, management risk, market maker risk, market risk, non-diversification risk, operation risk, options risk, trading issues risk, upside participation risk and valuation risk. For a detail list of fund risks see the prospectus.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

