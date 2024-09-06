Purpose Announces Corrections To Risk Ratings For Certain Funds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments (“Purpose”) today announced changes to the risk ratings for 16 public funds under its management (collectively, the“Funds”). These changed risk ratings have been determined in accordance with the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. In the course of internal reviews, Purpose noted that the Funds have been inadvertently reporting incorrect risk ratings. Effective immediately, the new risk ratings of the Funds are set out in the table below.

The following Funds have a risk rating increase:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Purpose Global Bond Class TSX: IGB Low Low to Medium Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund TSX: PAYF Low to Medium Medium Purpose Best Ideas Fund TSX: PBI, PBI.B Medium Medium to High Purpose Core Dividend Fund TSX: PDF Low to Medium Medium StoneCastle Equity Growth Fund - Medium to High High StoneCastle Income Growth Fund - Low to Medium Medium Purpose Core Equity Income Fund CBOE: RDE Low to Medium Medium Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund TSX: PDIV Low to Medium Medium Purpose International Dividend Fund TSX: PID Low to Medium Medium Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund CBOE: REM Low to Medium Medium Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF CBOE: YAMZ Medium Medium to High Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF CBOE: YTSL Medium to High High Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF CBOE: YGOG Medium Medium to High Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF CBOE: APLY Medium Medium to High



The following Funds have a risk rating decrease:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Longevity Pension Fund - Low to Medium Low Purpose Gold Bullion Fund TSX: KILO, KILO.B, KILO.U Medium to High Medium



There is no change to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of the Funds associated with the new risk ratings. The above changes will be reflected in the Funds' prospectuses (where applicable), fund facts documents, and/or ETF facts documents, which will be available on the SEDAR+ website ( ).

Purpose has reviewed and updated its internal communication protocols to ensure all practices are sound.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $20 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.