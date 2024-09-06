Recruiting For Good Launch Sweet Reward VIP Tennis Tix To Help Fund Girl Sports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Love to Support Girls Sports? Retain Recruiting for Good to find the best talent today; 10% of our placement fees help fund elite tennis camps for girls Good for You+Community

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund girl causes. The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with tix gift cards.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & Girls Design TomorrowSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.In an effort to generate more funding for girl causes; Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with Sweet VIP Tennis Tix (generous gift cards to attend and experience The World's Best Tennis).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Your referrals help us generate proceeds to support girl causes that make a lasting difference! Did you know less than 2% of all U.S. giving goes to organizations that fund girls and women!? "How to Support Girls and Earn Sweet VIP Tennis Tix?1. Introduce an HR manager hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee; and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who made introduction earns The Sweetest Tennis VIP Tix Reward to attend The World's Best Games.Carlos Cymerman adds, "If you love to attend 2025 BNP Open in Indian Wells and Land The Sweetest Game Tix to See The World's Best Play; participate in Recruiting for Good Causes today, and no later than November 1st, 2024!"AboutLove Tennis and Supporting Girls? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund girl elite tennis camps. Earn generous gift cards to land The Sweetest VIP Tennis Tix and and Attend The World's Best Tennis Games. Paris to LA...See The World's Best Play!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Support Girl Sports. To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!

