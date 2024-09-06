Fetal Monitoring Market Is Expected To Reach $6.2 Billion By 2032 CAGR 5.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fetal Monitoring Market3

The global Fetal Monitoring is expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fetal Monitoring Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2033 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2033). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Fetal Monitoring Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are GE Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Sonosite, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic, Getinge Group, Neoventa Medical, Natus Medical Incorporated, and OSI Systems. The global Fetal Monitoring market is expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Fetal Monitoring Market Key Growth Drivers:

Rising Birth Rates and Increasing Pregnancy Complications: With the global birth rate still significant in many regions, and an increasing number of pregnancies being classified as high-risk (due to maternal age, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, etc.), the demand for fetal monitoring solutions is growing. These devices help monitor fetal health and detect potential complications early.Technological Advancements in Monitoring Devices: Innovative fetal monitoring technologies such as wireless, portable, and non-invasive devices (e.g., Doppler ultrasound, fetal electrocardiography (ECG), and wearable fetal monitors) have improved the accuracy, ease of use, and convenience of fetal health monitoring, fueling market growth.Increase in Preterm Births: Rising incidences of preterm births, which are associated with higher risks of neonatal complications, are driving the need for continuous fetal monitoring during pregnancy and labor to ensure the well-being of both the mother and the fetus.Growing Awareness about Fetal Health: Increasing awareness among pregnant women and healthcare providers about the importance of monitoring fetal development and well-being is contributing to higher adoption rates of fetal monitoring devices.Government Initiatives and Healthcare Investments: Various governments are investing in maternal and child health programs, improving access to fetal monitoring technologies, especially in rural or underserved areas. This has contributed to expanding the reach of fetal monitoring systems.Increasing Demand for Home-based Monitoring: The rise in demand for remote or home-based monitoring solutions allows pregnant women to monitor fetal health from the comfort of their homes, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend is driving the growth of portable, user-friendly fetal monitoring devices.Rising Number of Healthcare Facilities: The expansion of hospitals, maternity clinics, and diagnostic centers, especially in emerging markets, is increasing the availability of fetal monitoring services, contributing to market growth.Focus on Reducing Maternal and Fetal Mortality Rates: Governments and healthcare organizations are prioritizing reducing maternal and infant mortality rates by implementing better monitoring and intervention protocols during pregnancy and labor, boosting the demand for advanced fetal monitoring systems.Increasing Use of Telemetry and AI in Fetal Monitoring: The incorporation of telemetry systems and artificial intelligence (AI) in fetal monitoring devices allows for more precise, real-time data analysis, improving clinical decision-making and outcomes during pregnancy and labor.Rising Maternal Age: As more women are delaying childbirth, there is an increased prevalence of pregnancies with higher risks due to advanced maternal age. This has led to a greater need for continuous fetal monitoring to ensure the health of both the mother and fetus. By Product: Ultrasound (2D, 3D & 4D, and Doppler Imaging), Intrauterine Pressure Catheter (IUPC), Telemetry Solutions, Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) (External & Internal), Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler, Accessories & Consumables, and Other Products

By Method: Invasive and Non-Invasive

By Portability: Portable and Non-Portable

By Application: Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring and Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

Some of the key players involved in the Market are: GE Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Getinge Group, Neoventa Medical AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, and OSI Systems, Inc.

Important years considered in the Fetal Monitoring study:
Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2033 [** unless otherwise stated]

If opting for the Global version of Fetal Monitoring Market; then below country analysis would be included:
– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)
– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)
– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)
– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA) Key Findings Of The Study:

This study offers a detailed analysis of the global fetal monitoring market, including current trends and future investment opportunities.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and limit the growth of the fetal monitoring market.

From 2020 to 2027, the electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The fetal monitoring industry's key segments are extensively analyzed to gain insight into the products and technologies used across different regions. Introduction about Fetal Monitoring Market
Fetal Monitoring Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)
Fetal Monitoring Market by Application/End Users
Fetal Monitoring Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications
Global Fetal Monitoring Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2033)
Fetal Monitoring Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Fetal Monitoring (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Fetal Monitoring Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis 