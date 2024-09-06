Neurostimulation Devices Market Is Expected To Reach US$11.25 Billion By 2026 CAGR 12.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Neurostimulation Devices market is expected to reach $11.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Neurostimulation Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2033 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2033). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Neurostimulation Devices Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Laboratories, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, Boston Scientific Corporation, ElectroCore, EndoStim, Medtronic, NeuroPace, Nevro Corporation, Neuronetics, NeuroSigma, Synapse Biomedical. Neurostimulation Devices Market Key Growth Drivers:Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders: The increasing incidence of neurological conditions such as chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, depression, and spinal cord injuries is a major driver for neurostimulation devices. These devices offer therapeutic benefits for managing symptoms and improving patients' quality of life.Growing Demand For Minimally Invasive Treatments: Neurostimulation devices offer a minimally invasive option for treating chronic neurological conditions, reducing the need for more invasive surgeries. This has driven their adoption in pain management, epilepsy treatment, and movement disorders.Increasing Aging Population: The global aging population is more susceptible to neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and chronic pain. This demographic shift is leading to a higher demand for neurostimulation therapies to manage these age-related conditions.Technological Advancements in Neurostimulation Devices: Ongoing innovations, such as smaller, more precise, and rechargeable neurostimulators, as well as devices offering wireless control and real-time feedback, are improving the efficacy and convenience of neurostimulation treatments. These advancements are driving market growth.Rising Cases of Chronic Pain: Chronic pain conditions such as back pain, sciatica, and neuropathic pain are on the rise due to factors like aging, obesity, and sedentary lifestyles. Spinal cord stimulators and other neurostimulation devices are increasingly being used to manage chronic pain, leading to higher demand.Growing Adoption of Neurostimulation for Mental Health Disorders: There is an increasing use of neurostimulation devices for treating mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Devices such as vagus nerve stimulators (VNS) and transcranial magnetic stimulators (TMS) are gaining traction as alternative therapies when traditional treatments are ineffective.Increasing Awareness of Neurostimulation Therapies: As awareness about the benefits of neurostimulation for managing chronic neurological and pain conditions grows among healthcare providers and patients, there is greater acceptance and adoption of these devices.Favorable Reimbursement Policies: Government and insurance bodies in various regions are providing coverage for neurostimulation treatments, making these therapies more accessible to patients. Favorable reimbursement policies are supporting market expansion.Non-Drug Alternatives Amid Opioid Crisis: With increasing concerns about opioid addiction and the overuse of painkillers, neurostimulation devices provide an effective, non-pharmacological alternative for managing chronic pain. This is leading to increased interest from both healthcare providers and patients in pain management without drugs.Increasing Research and Clinical Trials: Growing research in neurostimulation therapies for various conditions, along with clinical trials demonstrating their effectiveness, is expanding the scope of neurostimulation devices. This has led to broader applications, such as for migraine, incontinence, and stroke rehabilitation.Have Any Query? By Device Type: Spinal Cord Stimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, and OthersBy Application: Pain Management, Hearing Loss, Urinary Incontinence, Parkinson's Disease, Epilepsy, and OthersSome of the key players involved in the Market are: Abbott Laboratories, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, ElectroCore, EndoStim, Medtronic, NeuroPace, Nevro Corporation, Neuronetics, NeuroSigma, Synapse Biomedical.Important years considered in the Neurostimulation Devices study:Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2023 to 2033 [** unless otherwise stated]If opting for the Global version of Neurostimulation Devices Market; then below country analysis would be included:– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA) 