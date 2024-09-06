Teladoc Health Announces Employee Inducement Award Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PURCHASE, NY, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced that it issued an inducement award to a new employee.



Effective September 1, 2024, in connection with commencing employment as Senior Vice President of Product, BetterHelp, Terre Layton was granted an award of restricted stock units covering 50,000 shares of Teladoc Health's common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The restricted stock units vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, as to one-third of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remainder vesting quarterly over two years thereafter. The award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Teladoc Health and was granted under the Teladoc Health, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan as an employment inducement award pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

