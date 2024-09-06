Huntington Adds Corporate Mortgage Finance Business To Commercial Banking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New team bolsters bank's ability to meet the unique needs of mortgage servicers and originators

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington National has expanded its commercial capabilities with the addition of a corporate mortgage finance business, which will be part of Huntington's comprehensive solutions for mortgage originators and servicers.

This expansion follows the bank's addition of a specialized mortgage solutions team that provides customized cash and treasury management services to mortgage originators and servicers, as well as title companies, private equity firms, hedge funds, property managers and other types of real-estate companies. Huntington also provides capital markets, fund finance and other products and services to companies that are part of the mortgage ecosystem.

The corporate mortgage finance business will offer tailored funding and liquidity solutions to mortgage originators and servicers. The group will be led by industry veteran Ken Logan, who recently joined Huntington as senior managing director with more than 35 years of experience in mortgage finance, including 12 years at Wells Fargo and most recently at Signature Bank. The bank also is hiring bankers for the team.

"We have built a broad set of best-in-class capabilities to serve mortgage originators and servicers backed by highly experienced leaders who uniquely understand clients' needs," said Tizu Menelik, Huntington's executive managing director of corporate, specialty and government banking.

Scott Kleinman, president of Huntington Commercial Bank, added, "This expansion only strengthens our ability to meet the financial needs of companies that make up the mortgage ecosystem."

This addition is the latest in a series of recent geographic and vertical growth initiatives for Huntington's commercial bank, including the expansion of its commercial banking presence in the Carolinas and Texas, and launch of new specialty verticals such as fund finance, healthcare asset-based lending and Native American financial services.

