Palestinian Foreign Ministry Condemns Murder Of American Activist In Nablus By Occupation Forces

Ramallah: The Palestinian of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned what it described as a horrific execution committed by Israeli forces today against American-Turkish activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi (26 years old), who was shot in the head in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

In its statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident as part of the ongoing crimes committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people, including genocide, displacement, and the targeting of those who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian cause and their legitimate national rights.

The ministry held the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for this crime, stating that it further proves Israel's premeditated plans to escalate tensions and distract from its colonial and racist projects in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community, along with international human rights organizations, to act swiftly to provide protection for the Palestinian people and fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities in response to these ongoing violations.