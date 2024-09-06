TANAKA Precious Metals Announces Executive Appointments

TOKYO, Sept 7, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that its Board of Directors tentatively decided, at a meeting held on August 19, 2024, the appointment of executives for TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP CO., LTD., which will be newly established on September 30, and group companies (TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING CO., LTD., TANAKA CO., LTD., and EEJA Ltd.).

