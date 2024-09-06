عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TANAKA Precious Metals Announces Executive Appointments


9/6/2024 3:19:08 PM

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) TANAKA Precious Metals Announces Executive Appointments

TOKYO, Sept 7, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) -
TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that its Board of Directors tentatively decided, at a meeting held on August 19, 2024, the appointment of executives for TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP CO., LTD., which will be newly established on September 30, and group companies (TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING CO., LTD., TANAKA Electronics CO., LTD., and EEJA Ltd.).

TANAKA Holdings Website

Press inquiries
TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd.



TANAKA Precious Metals Announces Executive Appointments Image

Press Release:

Source: Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.
Sectors: Metals & Mining

MENAFN06092024003415003250ID1108645869


JCN NewsWire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search