COLONEL WILLIAM DUNN's NEW BOOK GUNFIGHTERS RULE! CHRONICLES A VETERAN's LIFE OF COURAGE AND RESILIENCE

Col. William Dunn, author and decorated US Marine

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gunfighters Rule! , a compelling new by Colonel. William Dunn, a decorated United States Marine is a gripping memoir exemplifying the 'can-do' spirit and determination in the face of adversity.The fascinating story follows the extraordinary journey of a young boy destined to become a Marine Corps pilot against all odds. It is an inspiring tale of his unyielding spirit that carried him through decades of service to his country.Col. Dunn through his narrative takes readers through his life's most defining moments-from overcoming personal misfortunes to confronting challenges within the institution he served with unwavering commitment."Through the pages of Gunfighters Rule!, readers will witness the trials and tribulations of a family devastated by tragedies, the internal battles waged against unseen adversaries, and the steadfast determination of a man who refused to give up," said Col. Dunn. "This is a story about the resilience that resides within us all, waiting to be awakened in the face of life's most challenging moments."From the loss and heartache that shaped his early years to the honor and duty that marked his decades of service, Gunfighters Rule! is a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit. Col. Dunn's firsthand account offers an inspiring look at the courage required to rise above life's adversities, make sacrifices, and pursue one's dreams despite adverse circumstances.Col. William Dunn 's Gunfighters Rule! is now available in bookstores and online retailers.About the Author:Col. William Dunn is a distinguished United States Marine and pilot who served our nation with honor and distinction for decades. William Dunn is the President of Strategic Resilience Group . He founded the company in Sept, 2015 after completing over 33 years in the United States Marine Corps. His military career began in 1983, with boot camp at Parris Island, SC. He remained in the USMCR for the next 4 years, attaining the rank of Sergeant. While in the reserves, he attended Old Dominion University, earning a bachelor's degree in business administration, and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant via the Platoon Leaders Course (PLC) program in 1988.Upon completion of "The Basic School" and the Infantry Officers Course in Quantico, Virginia, he reported to Naval Air Station, Pensacola for flight training. In 1991 he was assigned as a Marine Cobra pilot and moved to New River, NC for deployments overseas.His new book, Gunfighters Rule!, is a reflection of his life's journey, capturing the essence of courage, perseverance, and the indomitable spirit of a true Marine.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact

