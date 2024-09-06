عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
School Fire 'Devastating', Kenya's President Says, As 17 Confirmed Dead

School Fire 'Devastating', Kenya's President Says, As 17 Confirmed Dead


9/6/2024 3:10:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, Police said Friday, Azernews reports.

There are fears that the death toll may rise, police said.

The cause of the fire Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri county was being investigated, police spokesperson Resila Onyango said. The school caters to children up to the age of 14.

Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu and the education ministry reported that the dormitory that caught fire housed more than 150 boys aged between 10 and 14. Since most of the buildings are built with wooden planks, the fire spread very fast.

The school, which has 824 students, is located in the country's central highlands, 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi, where wooden structures are common.

MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108645775


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search