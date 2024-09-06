School Fire 'Devastating', Kenya's President Says, As 17 Confirmed Dead
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya killed 17 students and
seriously burned 13 others, Police said Friday,
Azernews reports.
There are fears that the death toll may rise, police said.
The cause of the fire Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha
Primary in Nyeri county was being investigated, police spokesperson
Resila Onyango said. The school caters to children up to the age of
14.
Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu and the education ministry
reported that the dormitory that caught fire housed more than 150
boys aged between 10 and 14. Since most of the buildings are built
with wooden planks, the fire spread very fast.
The school, which has 824 students, is located in the country's
central highlands, 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of the capital,
Nairobi, where wooden structures are common.
MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108645775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.