UK To Send Hundreds More Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UK will send an additional 650 short-range missiles to Ukraine to help in its fight against invading Russian forces, Azernews reports.

The new package of aid comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made another impassioned plea for further support from allies at a defence summit at the Ramstein air base in Germany.

Mr Zelensky said he was grateful for the military support Ukraine had received but urged allies to authorise the used of Western-supplied long-range missiles on targets inside Russia.

Also joining the summit is UK Defence Secretary John Healey, who will be announcing the £162 million package which includes the supply of further Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LLM).