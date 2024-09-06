UK To Send Hundreds More Missiles To Ukraine
The UK will send an additional 650 short-range missiles to
Ukraine to help in its fight against invading Russian forces,
The new package of aid comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelensky made another impassioned plea for further support from
allies at a defence summit at the Ramstein air base in Germany.
Mr Zelensky said he was grateful for the military support
Ukraine had received but urged allies to authorise the used of
Western-supplied long-range missiles on targets inside Russia.
Also joining the summit is UK Defence Secretary John Healey, who
will be announcing the £162 million package which includes the
supply of further Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LLM).
