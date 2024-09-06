Footage On President Ilham Aliyev's Second Day Visit To Italy Posted On His Official X Page
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A footage dedicated to the second day of President Ilham
Aliyev's visit to Italy was posted on his official page on X,
Azernews reports.
The post reads: "Second day of President Ilham Aliyev's working
visit to Italy".
MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108645767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.