Number Of Wounded In Pavlohrad Increases To 64, One Killed As Result Of Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to 64 people.

This was reported on by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“A difficult day for the region. The number of victims in Pavlohrad has increased to 64. Psychological assistance was provided to 37 people,” Lysak said.

According to him, a 49-year-old man was in Nikopol as a result of shelling. The city's infrastructure, 2 houses, 2 trade pavilions and an outbuilding were damaged, and a fire broke out.

Marhanetska and Myrivska communities also suffered from Russian attacks. A private house and outbuildings were burning there. Fires also occurred in two yards. The fire destroyed a car.

In the Pokrovsk community, the poultry farm was damaged.

In total, the enemy carried out more than a dozen attacks in Nikopol district, using heavy artillery, kamikaze drones and ammunition skids from UAVs.

Russians attackwith artillery: two women wounded, destruction

Lysak also noted that the power supply to the area's settlements that had been cut off has been restored.

The head of the RMA informed that the Ukrainian military shot down 2 UAVs over the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation. It was reported that 55 people were injured and one killed in the attack.