Number Of Wounded In Air Strike On Krasnopillia In Sumy Region Rises To Five, One Killed
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded as a result of an air strike by Russian troops on Krasnopillia, Sumy region, has increased to five people, including two teenagers.
According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on facebook .
“As a result of the attack by the aggressor state, a woman was killed and five other people were injured , including a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy,” the statement reads.
The pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), is ongoing.
As Ukrinform reported, at about 15:00 on Friday, September 6, Russian invaders attacked the civilian infrastructure of Krasnopillia, allegedly with three guided bombs. There was information about one dead and four wounded.
MENAFN06092024000193011044ID1108645756
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.