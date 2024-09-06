Number Of Wounded In Air Strike On Krasnopillia In Sumy Region Rises To Five, One Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded as a result of an air strike by Russian on Krasnopillia, Sumy region, has increased to five people, including two teenagers.

According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this.

“As a result of the attack by the aggressor state, a woman was killed and five other people were , including a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy,” the statement reads.

The pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), is ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, at about 15:00 on Friday, September 6, Russian invaders attacked the civilian infrastructure of Krasnopillia, allegedly with three guided bombs. There was information about one dead and four wounded.