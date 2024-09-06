Shelling Of Liubotyn In Kharkiv Region: Number Of Victims Increased To Six
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another woman sought medical assistance after the Russian shelling of the town of Liubotyn in Kharkiv region. This brings the number of victims to six.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.
“️Updated information on the enemy shelling of the city of Liubotyn. The number of victims has increased to 6 people. A 53-year-old woman sought medical help, she was injured,” the post reads.
The prosecutor's office noted that 28 houses and two cars were damaged as a result of the Russian shelling .
In total, law enforcement officers recorded 5 hits, preliminary, from Tornado-S MLRS.
As reported, on the morning of September 6, Russians attacked the town of Liubotyn in Kharkiv distric . Four people were reported injured.
