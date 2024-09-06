Westhaven Gold Receives TSX Venture Approval Of Claim Package Acquisition From Talisker Resources

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the of the claim package outlined in the press release dated August 22, 2024, from Talisker Resources Ltd. (TSX:TSK) (“Talisker”).



Pursuant to the agreement, Westhaven has paid $20,000 in cash and issued 1,500,000 common shares of the Company to Talisker. The shares will be subject to statutory resale restrictions ending on January 6, 2025, as well as contractual restrictions to be released in equal installments on January 6, 2025, May 6, 2025, and September 6, 2025. Westhaven granted a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the Claims and has the option to buyback the 1% NSR at anytime for $1,000,000.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls ~60,950 hectares (~609.5 square kilometres) with four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at .