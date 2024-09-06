EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Wienerberger resolves on buyback program for own shares

Wienerberger resolves on buyback program for own shares Buyback of up to 1,125,000 shares corresponding to up to approx. 1.0% of Wienerberger AG's share capital planned Vienna, September 6, 2024 – Based on the authorization granted by the 155th Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG today decided to buy back own ordinary bearer shares of the Wienerberger AG at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange between September 11, 2024 (inclusive) and presumably October 15, 2024 (inclusive). A total of up to 1,125,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 1.0% of the share capital, can be bought back at a minimum price of EUR

1.00 per share. The maximum price per share may not be more than 20% above the average, unweighted stock exchange closing price of the Wienerberger share on the previous ten stock exchange trading days prior to the respective share buyback. A credit institution will be mandated to execute the share buyback. The credit institution has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares independently of Wienerberger AG and to comply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. Terms and Conditions of the buyback program Date of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting pursuant to sect. 65 para.

1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act: May 7, 2024 (Resolution published via an electronic information dissemination system on May 7, 2024, as well as the electronic publication tool EVI on May 8, 2024) Commencement and expected term: September 11, 2024 (inclusive) until presumably October 15, 2024 (inclusive) Type of shares: bearer shares (ISIN AT0000831706) Intended volume: up to 1,125,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 1.0% of Wienerberger AG's current share capital Maximum amount to be spent by Wienerberger AG for the share buyback program: EUR

35,000,000 Maximum price limit per share (maximum consideration) and minimum price limit per share (lowest consideration): In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting and the resolution of the Managing Board, the consideration needs to be at least EUR 1.00 per share. The maximum price per share may not be more than 20% above the average, unweighted stock exchange closing price of the Wienerberger share on the previous ten stock exchange trading days prior to the respective share buyback. Type of buyback: Buyback via the Vienna Stock Exchange Reason for the buyback: Use of own shares for all purposes in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024 or any subsequent authorization to be granted by a general meeting Impact of the buyback on the admission of the shares of Wienerberger AG to stock exchange trading: None Purchases will be made by a credit institution which has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares independently of Wienerberger AG and to comply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. Notice: The details on the transactions performed within the framework of the buyback program as well as any modifications of the buyback program are published on the website of Wienerberger AG: ( ) Notice: This publication serves for the purpose of publication pursuant to sect. 4 and sect.

5 of the Publication Ordinance 2018. This publication neither constitutes a public offering for the purchase of Wienerberger AG shares, nor does it create an obligation for Wienerberger AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares.

