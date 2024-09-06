US DOE Report Reveals Uptick In Clean-Energy Jobs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A report from the U.S. Department of (DOE) has revealed that there has been an

uptick in green-energy jobs

around the country. The recently released annual report found that the nascent industry's employment opportunities are growing

more than two times faster

than the rest of the energy and overall economy.

Of the more than 250,000 energy jobs the United States added in 2023, the Department of Energy report said, 142,000 positions (56%) were in the clean-energy sector. A statement from U.S. secretary of energy Jennifer Granholm noted that the data shows the U.S. is not just retaining but gaining...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN