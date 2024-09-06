Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Seeks To Transform Neurodegenerative Disorder Treatments, With Rise In Prevalence And Associated Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



With a focus on improving mitochondrial health, CNM-Au8® stands out among other therapies by targeting the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide pathway to restore and protect neurological function.

Nearly 2 million Americans are affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), multiple sclerosis (“MS”) or Parkinson's disease.

The global therapeutics markets for neurogenerative diseases are projected to grow substantially, driven by the growing prevalence of these conditions, rising geriatric population and the emergence of new therapies. Clene is preparing Phase 3 trials of CNM-Au8 in MS and ALS.

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, is making significant strides with its lead candidate, CNM-Au8. This innovative treatment focuses on targeting the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (“NAD+”) pathway, which is critical for many mitochondrial functions, including energy production and redox homeostasis. Through this novel mechanism, CNM-Au8 restores and protects neurological function, offering new hope for patients with conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and Parkinson's disease.

The potential market impact of CNM-Au8 is considerable, given the prevalence of these disorders. Approximately 5,000 Americans are diagnosed with ALS each year, and about 30,000 people are currently living with the disease in the U.S. alone, according to...

IBN