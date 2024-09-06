Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Reports Revenue Growth With Offender Supervision Contract In Baltimore
SuperCom Ltd., a secure solutions provider for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, capitalizes on its proprietary technology suite and experienced 24/7 services to help government clients track and identify individuals under legal supervision
The Israel-based company is focused on public safety through the monitoring of parolees and probation orders, domestic violence suspects and substance abuse rehabilitation patients
SuperCom has reported a number of new contracts in the United States and Europe this year, helping the company to recognize record gross profit growth and a move into positive territory for its bottom line
The offender-tracking industry provides value to society not only through security solutions, but also by reducing criminal recidivism and helping offenders to continue functioning as productive employees and family members
The growth and vitality of electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology innovator
SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)
is reflected in the growing list of new contracts the company continues to secure, including a recently reported technology and service provision contract for an agency located near the nation's capital.
The contract with the Baltimore-based client covers the deployment of SuperCom's advanced GPS technology as well as its 24/7 monitoring center services. SuperCom is enhancing the service provider's ability to legally track the movements of individuals under court-authorized supervision, such as...
