Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Shares Letter From Outgoing CEO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, provided a strategic letter from outgoing CEO Chris Bunka updating all stakeholders. In the strategic update, Bunka discussed Lexaria's performance in the capital markets; the company's Phase 1b DehydraTECH-CBD hypertension trial and Australian-registered Phase 1b DehydraTECH-GLP-1 and weight-loss study; ongoing R&D; and his reason for stepping aside from his role as CEO.

“It is because of the combination of events that include our successful money-raising, our success, our new relationship with one pharmaceutical company and continued pursuit of others, and our confidence in our strategic direction for the foreseeable future, that I am using this opportunity to replace myself with someone with stronger skillsets than my own, in corporate operational areas that we've identified as necessary for our commercial success,” Bunka stated in the letter.

To view the full press release, visit



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

DehydraTECH(TM) is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN