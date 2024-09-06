Greencarnewsbreaks Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) CEO To Present At Upcoming Morgan Stanley Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, has announced that its CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson will participate in a fireside chat at the 12th Annual Laguna on Thursday, Sept. 12. According to the announcement, the session is scheduled to begin at 2:35 p.m. PT and will be webcast live on Lucid's

investor relations

website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the live presentation.

To view the full press release, visit



About Lucid Group

Lucid is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at $69,900* in the U.S. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy.

*Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination, and documentation fees.

