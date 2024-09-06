Investornewsbreaks LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) Reports 61% Increase In Monthly Routing Volume Through Lightning Network

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQWD (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) , a backed leader in providing global enterprise grade transaction infrastructure for the Lightning Network, reported that the total routing volume through its infrastructure now exceeds 775,000 transactions, routing more than 730 Bitcoin since launching in November 2021. According to the announcement, the August 2024 volume hit a new monthly record of 92,124 transactions or an average of 2,971 transactions per day. This represented a 61% increase over the previous 90-day monthly average. The company attributed this increase to strategic channel openings coupled with the company's new automated rebalancing tools. By efficiently managing liquidity across the LQWD's internal network of nodes, these tools enhance the company's internal node stability and strengthen the routing paths available for its global routing node network.

LQWD Technologies Corp.

The internet lacks a protocol for money. LQWD is building the infrastructure to make instant, low cost, internet-powered payments happen. The company is building enterprise-ready infrastructure for open payments for the Internet at scale, using the Lightning Network. LQWD is a Bitcoin backed, audited publicly traded company. Its shares trade on the TSX Venture Market, trading symbol LQWD, and on the United States OTC Markets, symbol LQWDF. For more information about LQWD, visit .

