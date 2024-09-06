Investornewsbreaks Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Closes On $4.45M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN) , a company focused on developing unique, intranasal pharmaceuticals for the of neurological disorders, announced the closing of its previously announced public offering. The offering consisted of 3,078,378 shares of the company's common stock at an offering price of $0.55 per unit and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 5,028,206 shares of common stock at $0.549 per unit. The offering raised approximately $4.45 million in gross proceeds before deductions, with the company planning to use the net proceeds to fund the continued development of its ONP-002 product candidate and for general corporate purposes and working capital. Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (“NPC”), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to OGEN are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN