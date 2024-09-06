Author Announces Release Of Her Comprehensive Guidebook To Help Young Adults Thrive In Every Aspect Of Their Lives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New From Palmetto Publishing:“7 Mandatory Life Skills For Embracing Your Full Potential”

Charleston, SC, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent poll of 13,000 American twenty-somethings found that only 24% of respondents affirm that the“20s are the best years of your life.” Why is that number so low for an adage that seemingly everyone says?

Natar Kanan may not have the answer to that question, but she's introducing a solution that can assuage the pains of early adulthood: 7 Mandatory Life Skills for Embracing Your Full Potential: A Young Adult's Blueprint for Healthy Eating, Financial Management, Self-Care & Overcoming Procrastination & the Stigma of Failure.

Young adults can struggle under the weight of responsibilities, mental health, relationships, self-care, and hobbies - to name only a few. Kanan's new book seeks to provide several practical and interpersonal life skills to assist individuals in their personal and professional development.

“I believe this book has a unique approach of blending a variety of hard and soft skills to address any and all of the stresses and struggles young adults face today,” said Kanan.

The book covers many topics, including proper health management, how to deal with failure, strategies to overcome laziness, and more. For everything parents, teachers, and friends didn't teach you about growing up, 7 Mandatory Life Skills seeks to fill that gap.

“My hope with this book is to offer insight and education on rarely talked about issues,” closed Kanan.

About the Author:

Natar Kanan arrived in the United States when she was 9 years old. Raised by a relentless single mother, Natar faced adversity early in life. At her first job, she fought feelings of inadequacy and failure. As an immigrant, Natar battled low self-esteem and struggled with assertive communication. Natar saw these challenges as stepping-stones to personal growth, and today she has discovered the key life skills that are crucial to wellbeing in every aspect of life. Now thriving, Natar's passion and calling is to help others navigate similar challenges.

