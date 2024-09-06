Occupation Forces Withdraw From Jenin After 10 Days Of Intense Assault

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the early hours of Friday morning, after ten days of a violent military aggression.

The assault, described as one of the bloodiest since 2002, resulted in the murder of 21 Palestinians, including children and elderly persons, with several others sustaining serious injuries. The aggression also caused extensive destruction throughout the area, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Military checkpoints surrounding Jenin remain active, heightening fears of further incursions.

The recent aggression has been characterized as exceptionally severe, with significant casualties and damage reported across the Jenin governorate.

