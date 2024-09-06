Potlatchdeltic Impacts Podcast Series: Wildfire In Idaho
PotlatchDeltic is dedicated to managing wildfires and helping reduce their severity, frequency, and impacts. In this discussion with Rich McMillan, now retired District Forester from PotlatchDeltic, we look at how we manage wildfire risk in Idaho. When fires occur on our Idaho timberlands, the checkerboard pattern of ownership, typical of the West, allows for unique approaches to firefighting coordination and response. We have implemented increased coordination and heightened measures to prevent fires, minimize damage from fires and protect our forests from loss. We have also engaged, along with other working forest owners, in improving federal wildfire suppression through increased coordination on fire response. This is the first podcast in our Impacts podcast series, which focuses on how we execute our mission through the lens of our four Corporate Responsibility pillars: Forest, Planet, People, and Performance.
