Kohler's Accessible Toilet Honored In Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) We are proud to announce that the KOHLER Loope toilet was named in Fast Company 's 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards, as a finalist in the Developing World category and honorable mention in the Water category.

The container-based, waterless toilet provides an accessible and affordable option for the more than 1.5 billion people worldwide who are living without safe toileting, particularly those in urban and water-depleted areas. Developed by our team of Innovation For Good engineers and designers, Loope can be easily integrated to meet the needs of people living in informal settlements where proper infrastructure is lacking. The cost-effective and thoughtful design operates without sewage systems or electricity to provide a comfortable, dignified, and gracious experience.

This recognition embodies our Safe Water For All commitment and is a testament to the bold innovators working to bring safe sanitation to all people in all communities.

Learn more about our world-changing idea: