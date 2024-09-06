Bomb Threat Forces Vistara Airline Plane En Route To Frankfurt To Land In Turkey
Ankara, Turkey: A Vistara airline flight en route to Germany made a forced landing in Turkey on Friday following a bomb threat, a Turkish official said.
Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt, with 247 passengers and crew on board, landed at Erzurum airport, in eastern Turkey, Gov. Mustafa Ciftci told the state-run Anadolu Agency.
All passengers were evacuated from the plane and authorities were searching the luggage, Ciftci said.
HaberTurk television said the pilots decided to land after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on board after the aircraft entered the Turkish airspace.
Authorities also shut down the airspace over Erzurum as a precaution, the governor said.
Vistara said on the X media platform that the plane was diverted to Erzurum airport due to security reasons, adding that it had landed safely.
