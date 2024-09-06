(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle bank, is pleased to announce it served as exclusive advisor to Brown Paper Goods (BPG) on its sale to Inteplast Group .

XLCS Partners advises Brown Paper Goods on sale to Inteplast Group

Founded in 1918, BPG is a Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified manufacturer of single-use paper packaging products, including specialty bags, wraps, liners, wax paper, and self-opening style (SOS) bags for quick-service restaurants (QSR), grocery stores, and other foodservice customers. The paper manufacturer is located in Waukegan, Illinois, and Coppell, Texas, with four locations comprising plants and warehouses. In 2023, its leading sales included pinch-bottom bags for various prepared hot and cold foods; sandwich, foil, and sub wraps; self-opening sacks; tin tie bags; butcher and freezer rolls; and more. The company is now rebranded as Brown Paper Products and will operate under Inteplast Group's IBS Division.

Established in 1991, Inteplast Group is a leading integrated plastics manufacturer founded on the ideal of American manufacturing. Its products support diverse markets, including healthcare, foodservice, packaging, building products, grocery, retail, sanitation, industrial, and graphic arts industries. Headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey, Inteplast Group now employs over 7,000 people and operates more than 50 facilities, including its flagship manufacturing complex in Lolita, Texas.

"Many of my friends have sold companies," said Allen Mons, BPG Owner. "Over the years, I've watched their processes and results. None achieved a better process than XLCS. I was most fortunate to have Anthony Contaldo deftly help my company and me through complex and sometimes nuanced situations. From the start through to a successful close, he helped people on both sides navigate efficiently, calmly, and clearly."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to BPG, and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner and Matt Crabtree, Senior Associate. The transaction was completed on April 2, 2024.

