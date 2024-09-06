Primohoagies Announces Exciting New Partnership With Pittsburgh’S Linebacker Patrick Queen

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, known for its delicious hoagies made with premium meats, cheeses, and unique spices, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Pittsburgh's Linebacker, Patrick Queen. This collaboration is a significant move for PrimoHoagies as it expands its presence in the Pittsburgh region.



Patrick Queen, one of the league's premier linebackers, will work with PrimoHoagies for the 2024-2025 season. Queen, a standout player, earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2023 and was selected to the Pro Bowl that same year. He was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2020, demonstrating his impressive defensive skills from the start of his career. His debut season highlighted his significant ability on the field, and he played a pivotal role in his team's achievements.“I think it'll be a great partnership. I really enjoy their hoagies. I don't get to eat them much during the season, but when I do, I like to get something quick and delicious, so this is really a perfect fit," said Queen.

PrimoHoagies, with multiple locations in Pittsburgh, is dedicated to deepening its community ties. The stores are eager to celebrate their partnership with Patrick Queen alongside their loyal customers.

"We are excited to welcome Patrick Queen to the PrimoHoagies family. I've been a fan of his since his standout days at LSU, and it's been incredible to watch his journey. We look forward to supporting him as he continues to excel on and off the field." - Nicholas Papanier Jr., Owner, President & CEO of PrimoHoagies.

This collaboration underscores PrimoHoagies' commitment to growth and local engagement. The Pittsburgh area and neighboring communities are excited to embark on this new chapter, sharing the enthusiasm for the partnership with Patrick Queen.

For more information about PrimoHoagies, our locations, and upcoming collaborations with Patrick Queen, visit PrimoHoagies.com or follow @PrimoHoagies on Instagram, Facebook, and X. Download the PrimoHoagies app from the App Store for the latest promotions.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Founded in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies serves top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread. Named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, PrimoHoagies is headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, with franchise locations across nine states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999