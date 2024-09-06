Millicom (Tigo) Files Standard Form For Notification Of Major Holdings
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
Luxembourg, September 06, 2024 –
Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:
Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment).
-END-
For further information, please contact
| Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
...
| Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
...
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of about 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Attachment
Filing - Millicom (Tigo) files standard form for notification of major holdings
MENAFN06092024004107003653ID1108645406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.