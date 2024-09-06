(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 6 September 2024 – 6PM CET

Fagron's share buy-back program: Weekly update

In the period from 2 September 2024 through 6 September 2024, Fagron purchased 33,500 of its owns shares at an average price of € 19.17 per share corresponding to a total amount of

€ 642,302.02.

These purchases are part of the share buy-back program of up to 150,000 Fagron shares to fulfill Fagron's obligations under its long-term incentive scheme, which was announced on 1 August 2024.

The total number of own shares purchased to date is 105,000.

More information, including a detailed overview of the purchase transactions under this program, is available on our share buy-back webpage .

Financial calendar 2024

10 October 2024 Trading update third quarter 2024



Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

