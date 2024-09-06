NFM Lending’S Managing Director Greg Sher Honored With Housingwire’S 2024 Vanguard Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NFM Lending is proud to announce that Managing Director Greg Sher has been named a winner of HousingWire's prestigious 2024 Vanguard Award.

LINTHICUM, MD, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce that Managing Director Greg Sher has been named a winner of HousingWire's prestigious 2024 Vanguard Award . This accolade recognizes the most outstanding, forward-thinking leaders in the mortgage and industries who have led their organizations to greatness while overcoming the challenges the has faced over recent years.

HousingWire's 2024 Vanguards were carefully selected by the publication's selection committee for their vital contributions to their companies and their dynamic influence in transforming the mortgage and real estate sectors. These 100 honorees have demonstrated exceptional leadership by driving innovation, setting strategic direction, and steering their organizations toward monumental achievements.

In addition to his role as a high-ranking executive at NFM Lending, the country's 14th-largest retail lender, Greg Sher has made significant strides in the industry through his innovative initiatives. Notably, he helped launch the Creator Collective, a group of loan industry influencers dedicated to producing content that empowers and educates potential homebuyers. The Creator Collective crafts insightful narratives, offers expert advice, and uses creativity to demystify the home-buying process. This initiative has been instrumental in increasing financial literacy and making it more accessible to a broader audience, mainly Gen Z buyers, a burgeoning set of prospective homebuyers.

“We are incredibly proud of Greg's achievements and his recognition as a HousingWire Vanguard,” said David SIlverman, Founder and CEO of NFM Lending.“His visionary leadership and commitment to innovation have not only propelled NFM Lending to new heights but have also significantly impacted the industry as a whole. Greg's work with the Creator Collective exemplifies his dedication to empowering and educating future generations of homebuyers.”

In addition to the Creator Collective, Sher launched NFM TV almost a decade ago, a production company dedicated to mortgage and housing industry news. More recently he started his One-on-One podcast where he interviews top leaders and influencers in the real estate and mortgage industries.

The HousingWire Vanguards award is a testament to Greg Sher's exceptional leadership and his unwavering commitment to excellence in the mortgage and real estate industries. NFM Lending congratulates Greg on this well-deserved honor and looks forward to his continued contributions to the company and the industry. The full list of honorees can be found here .

About NFM Lending: NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states in the U.S. The company was founded in 1998 and has since grown to include more than 1,000 employees. NFM Lending is dedicated to streamlining the home loan process and providing exceptional customer service.

