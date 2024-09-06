National Telecommuting Institute, NTI, Applauds The Social Security Administration's Recent Decision

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced a significant change to how overpayments for SSDI and SSI beneficiaries will be handled. Going forward, beneficiaries who receive an overpayment will need to repay ten percent of the overpayment amount (or $10, whichever is greater) instead of the full amount, as was previously required.

Overpayments can occur for various reasons, often related to changes in the beneficiary's circumstances, such as marital status, living arrangements or work status. Miscalculations of a person's benefits can result from a beneficiary's failure to report changes within the 10-day required window or due to an error on the SSA's side. About 1 million beneficiaries receive notice of an overpayment each year.

Before this change took effect, beneficiaries were required to repay their overpayment in full within 30 days of receiving notice. In some cases, overpayment notices were received years after the overpayment was made.

“Social Security is taking a critically important step towards our goal of ensuring our overpayment policies are fair, equitable, and do not unduly harm anyone,” said Martin O'Malley, Commissioner of Social Security.“It's unconscionable that someone would find themselves facing homelessness or unable to pay bills, because Social Security withheld their entire payment for recovery of an overpayment.”

“This is a great decision by the Social Security Administration.” said NTI's President and COO, Alan Hubbard.“Most people who get an overpayment are unaware that that an issue occurred and when you are living month to month it's hard to handle disruptions to your income and still afford your bills.”

For more than 25 years, NTI has been supporting Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers through training programs and work-at-home job opportunities. For more information, visit .

